Happy birthday for Aug. 22: Look at every angle and size up what's possible. Use your imagination and skills to reach your goals. Refuse to let emotional situations bring you down. Rise above any controversy you encounter and turn a negative into a positive. Use your intelligence and experience to outmaneuver anyone trying to exploit you. Responsiveness will get you where you want to go this year. Trust and believe in yourself. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 29, 32, 40, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do and give what you can, even if someone tries to guilt you into taking on more. Know your limitations and strengths and apply what's applicable. Sport a trendy look that boosts your confidence and motivates you to make your presence felt. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Express your thoughts, expand your mind and make changes to improve your lifestyle. Optimize your skills to suit what's trending. Protect against illness, injury and getting involved with the wrong people. Concentrate on work. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to what's happening at home and with personal relationships. Listen carefully, respond and watch how others react. Honesty will lead to better choices. Self-awareness and improvement will increase your confidence. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your mind wander, and you'll conjure a way to make your dreams come true. Step outside your comfort zone; an exciting turn of events will help you revamp your long-term plans. Discuss your needs and concerns, and find out where you stand. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid anyone who brings you down or takes advantage of you. Taking on too much will make matters worse. Make your priorities personal gain, physical improvement and nurturing meaningful relationships. Be a good listener, and you'll gain perspective regarding personal possibilities. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've got more going for you than you realize. Don't hesitate to speak your mind and set your plans in motion. Discipline and research will get you where you want to go and bring about lifestyle changes that ease stress. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid getting trapped in someone else's agenda. Be clear about your position, and you'll shake off any backlash about inconsistency. Actions will send a message that stabilizes your life and encourages you to open new doors. Romance is favored. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You've got plenty of options. Open your eyes, discuss your plans with knowledgeable people and push for changes that make your life easier and connect you to associates who can help you navigate your way forward. Don't jeopardize your health or position. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take charge and finish what you start. Action will set you apart from those who prefer to talk a lot and produce very little. Leave your credit cards at home and avoid emotional spending. Trying to buy love or favors will cost you dearly. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Quicken the pace, speak up and aim to make a difference. Your vision is grand, but cutting corners wherever possible will be necessary to maximize your efficiency. Reach out to a friend, relative or associate who can help you reach your objective. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you'll bypass getting into an intellectual disagreement. Pay attention to health, nutrition and fitness to avoid criticism and physical setbacks. Put your energy into something creative that soothes your soul, heightens your awareness and brings you joy. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take on whatever comes your way with a determined attitude and a foolproof plan. You can make a difference if you adjust your lifestyle to designate more time where it counts. Let your heart lead the way and your actions speak for you. 5 stars