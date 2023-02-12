Happy Birthday for Feb. 14: Be aware of the changes around you. You’ll figure out how to turn a negative into a positive. Your numbers are 4, 12, 22, 29, 34, 40, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Connect with people you know you can count on, then create a plan. Surprise everyone with your ingenuity; you will impress someone influential. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you ask questions, you will find out what you want to know. It might be easier to make decisions once you know where you stand and what others are willing to contribute. Maintaining equality will be essential to making progress. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what others expect and move on to the things you enjoy doing most. You’ll be able to draw on your experience and knowledge to get things done in record time. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Accept what’s happening around you. Change can be good if you structure it properly. Be part of whatever transition is heading your way; it will be easier for you to carry on without setbacks or concerns. Express your love for someone special. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take responsibility. Put time aside to spend with someone special. The discussion you have will decide what comes next. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your message consistent. Love is in the stars and will motivate you to do fun things with someone special. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Watch your step, but keep moving toward your destination. Be observant and research opportunities. Dedicate your time, skills and experience to something that interests you. Discuss emotional issues in person. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your imagination won’t disappoint you. If you find a way to please someone you love, your gesture will get a standing ovation. Have fun, but play it safe. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Channel emotional energy into something meaningful. Change begins with you; refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or push you in an undesired direction. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be true to yourself and do things to suit your needs. Share your intentions and spice up your personal life. Romance is encouraged. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Give your all, and something good will transpire. Aggressive action will help tie up loose ends while you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Trust in your ability, follow your heart and pursue the people and pastimes you love. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Precision and honoring your promises will draw others to your side. Size up situations and leave nothing to chance. An optimistic attitude will attract a positive response. HH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.