Happy birthday for May 17: Your descriptive way of expressing yourself will attract an attentive audience this year. Prepare to make your mark through conversations and demonstrations. Your numbers are 6, 13, 24, 28, 34, 45, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anger or interference distract you from your goal. Rise above criticism, adjust whatever isn’t working and keep a low profile until you can offer a flawless presentation. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Harness your skills and implement changes to make your life easier. Don’t put up with what or who holds you back. Set guidelines, and take the road that satisfies you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set a path that takes you to your destination. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone who isn’t as invested in what you are trying to achieve. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your best and see what happens. Take care of responsibilities and procedures to help those less efficient or effective, and you’ll advance. Be adventurous and let your imagination work overtime. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stand still, observe and evaluate your options. A creative experiment will help you get ahead. Present your intentions to someone you trust, and the help you receive will speed up the process. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll see things clearly and be able to identify how to take advantage of an opportunity. Your gains will encourage helping others or calling on those you know can contribute. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t take unnecessary personal or professional risks. Concentrate on what you can do to make your home life function better. Use your imagination; what you decide to do will become a learning experience to help you find your niche. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll attract people who can offer information and guide you to a better place or lifestyle. High energy coupled with promising partnerships will lead to stability, a better understanding of what’s possible and a timeline to finish what you start. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t share your ideas with anyone likely to interfere with your plans. Consider what will bring in money and turn your vision into a reality. Work alone to avoid overspending. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are sitting in a better position than anticipated. Leave no room for failure, take care of all the details yourself, and alter where and how you work to ensure you accomplish the most. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t stop because someone pulls out of a promise. Anger will slow you down, but taking ownership and following through with your plans will get you where you want to go. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your vision will be remarkable regarding earning or investing money as well as picking the ideal time and skills for something you want to pursue. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.