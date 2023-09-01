Happy birthday for Sept. 4: You’ll gain ground if you learn as you go. Your numbers are 5, 12, 21, 25, 36, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something to lift your spirits. Get those endorphins working; you’ll accomplish something spectacular. Personal improvements, physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle change will point you in the right direction. Share your thoughts and plans with someone you want by your side. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Networking, researching and communicating are to your benefit. Don’t ignore an unexpected opportunity. Your timing is good, but don’t miss out on a chance to explore something interesting by hesitating. Be ready to take advantage of whatever comes your way. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t share secrets. Get your plans ready before displaying your agenda. Jealousy will cause criticism, not honest input. Put your energy where it will do the most for you instead of wasting your time doing something for someone who doesn’t appreciate you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anything stop you. Look to those you can count on to contribute. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be cautious when someone asks for something. Protect yourself. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a mental picture of how you see your life unfolding and turn it into a reality. Talk is cheap, but actions show you mean business. Refuse to let someone’s negativity get to you. Use your imagination to reach your goal. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to where your money goes. Don’t feel pressured to invest, donate or pay for others. Concentrate on your well-being and revamp your exercise routine to usher in stellar health. Put effort into making your living space functional. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can make a difference using your knowledge and skills to help others. Your patience, insight and discipline will result in respect from people who can help you advance. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move forward cautiously. Not everyone is on your side. Listen, assess what’s real and refuse to let anyone lure you down a rabbit hole. Think positively, but don’t let others decide your fate. Do what’s best for you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts, shed light on situations and adjust to trends. Don’t get angry; change, adjust and proceed. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revisit your choices and put your energy where it will help you the most. Make personal growth and a healthy lifestyle your priorities. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll gain momentum if you set your sights on something that interests you. Consider your skills and qualifications and how to apply what you enjoy doing most to careers that offer opportunities to hone your attributes. Don’t settle for less; shoot for the stars. HHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.