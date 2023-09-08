Happy birthday for Sept. 11: Set your sights high and call on people you can rely on for help. Make fitness and health your priorities. Your numbers are 8, 13, 25, 27, 30, 34, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Self-improvement doesn’t have to break the bank. Getting in shape can be done on a shoestring budget if you are determined to reach your goal. Put a routine in place and challenge yourself to be your very best. A personal gain will elevate your confidence. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let temptation set in and logic depreciate. Use your intelligence to come up with a safe and more efficient way to use your skills. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Participate, but don’t burden yourself by taking on too much. Be sure you take care of your needs before offering your services to someone who would never do the same for you. Choose your battles wisely, and regard truth and honesty highly. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rethink where your money goes. Cap your household budget and look for cheaper ways to fulfill your necessities. Don’t let anger or frustration be your nemesis. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Simplify your life. Returning to a simpler lifestyle will help rebuild a more robust platform to grow and sustain what’s meaningful to you. Thinking ahead will make you ready to explore whatever offers insight into what’s available. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen and plan your actions using reason and logic, and success will follow. Your dedication and precision will pay off as you devise a plan that utilizes your skills, knowledge and experience. Put your energy into whatever excites you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you believe in or that will help you improve your lifestyle or relationships. Changing your perspective regarding money matters will help you make better decisions and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Pay attention to detail. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take better care of yourself. You’ll feel better once you deal with whatever is holding you back. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Explore the possibilities. Put your mind at ease by verifying the information you receive before moving forward. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest wisely. Don’t take anything for granted. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever it takes to get ahead. Show initiative, and don’t let anyone take credit for your ideas or work. Someone will take advantage of you or lead you in the wrong direction if you give them the opportunity. Take care of personal business yourself. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A realistic assessment of what someone offers will give you perspective regarding the possibilities. Stay within your budget. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.