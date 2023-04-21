Happy Birthday: Share your thoughts, formulate your goals for the year and balance your life with a mixture of hard work, exercise, healthy living and love. Push forward with gratitude; what you attract will complement your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don’t let stubbornness stand in your way. Having flexibility and the willingness to work with others will be the keys to success. Your numbers are 6, 14, 21, 25, 33, 38, 40.

