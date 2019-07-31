The Dayton (Ohio) Dragons scored the final six runs to down the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-1 on Tuesday in Dayton.
Bowling Green (62-45, 23-14) got an RBI double from newest Hot Rod Ruben Cardenas but was limited to three hits the rest of the night by the Dayton pitching staff.
BG starter Matthew Liberatore (6-2) suffered the loss in his shortest outing of the season. The left-hander lasted two innings, allowing four runs and seven hits with four walks and no strikeouts.
Ford Proctor, Seaver Whalen, Chris Betts and Jordan Qsar joined Cardenas with one hit each.
The series continues at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. Left-hander Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.02) is scheduled to start for Dayton, with the Hot Rods starter yet to be announced.
