Driver dies after Warren crash JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Warren County died soon after being taken to the hospital.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to the 5000 block of Browning Road regarding a crash.The driver of the vehicle called 911 to inform dispatchers of the crash and to complain of shoulder and chest pain.After first responders removed the driver from the vehicle, the driver reported losing control of the vehicle while traveling on Browning Road toward Bowling Green. The vehicle traveled in a ditch for a short distance before leaving the road and dropping off an embankment, landing on its side, the sheriff's office said.The cab of the vehicle was pushed into a tree and had collapsed.The driver was taken to The Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the sheriff's office said.The name of the driver has not been released. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenProtesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynchingAttorney asks off BG murder caseSecond hotel planned for The HubBG man tied to overdose death gets 12-year sentenceSecurity stepped up at local schools in response to online threatElizabeth B. BlackerbyJerry Wayne PearsonExtension of former Shive Lane on track for spring finishMass shooting threat targeting protests remains under investigation Images Videos State News Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell solider US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33 Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn Kentucky gov unveils changes to juvenile detention system National News Prosecutor: No evidence hiding in wrongful conviction case AP News Summary at 5:28 p.m. EST Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions A 'downtown' choreographer brings her craft to the opera POLITICAL NEWS American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Governor's race broke Pennsylvania campaign spending record Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView