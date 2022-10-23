It has been said more often recently that college is not for everyone. Certainly that is true, and training in trade professions is important as the resulting jobs are in high demand.
Still, the value of a college education cannot be overstated.
Along with myriad other benefits, the financial benefit of having a college degree is significant.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, median weekly earnings for high school graduates are $1,723. For those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the figure is doubled – $3,420.
Those with degrees are also in a better position to weather economic downturns, according to numerous studies, and typically earn more than $1 million more across their lifetime than those without degrees.
That’s why we applaud Western Kentucky University for launching a new program that can pave the way for more southcentral Kentucky students to get on the higher education pathway.
As the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported last week, WKU President Timothy Caboni announced the fall 2023 launch of Early College at WKU during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of its Glasgow campus.
The new program will give high school juniors and seniors from seven regional school districts the opportunity to earn a year’s worth of WKU college credit before their high school graduations.
Caboni said data shows that nearly half of the students from the seven high schools closest to the WKU Glasgow campus are choosing not to attend college. The Early College at WKU program will be available to 100 juniors at high schools in Monroe, Metcalfe, Barren, Hart and Allen counties and those in the Caverna and Glasgow school districts.
Students will spend half the school day at the WKU Glasgow campus before returning to their high schools for other classes.
The chosen students will take classes with WKU college students and can earn 15 credit hours each year in general education courses like biology and English in addition to profession-specific classes in one of five areas – nursing, education, crime and legal studies, agriculture and business management.
Caboni said those five class areas were chosen because they directly connect to a need in the community.
The new program is also a vital boost for the regional Glasgow campus, which has seen declining enrollment in recent years. A vital college campus also has myriad benefits for the Glasgow community and the Early College at WKU program should help the Glasgow campus sustain itself for many years to come.
Phillip Bale, WKU Board of Regents chair, correctly summed up the benefits of the program at the launch announcement.
“We’ve gone from (an) economy that depended on physical labor to one that depends on your brain power,” he said. “Education is the engine that is driving the global digital knowledge economy, and it’s an economy that demands the highest educated workforce in history.”