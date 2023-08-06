Happy birthday for August 9: Take time, sort through information and consider every angle before considering a move this year. A steady pace forward, paying attention to detail and taking a minimalist approach to living and doing things your way will result in less stress and a chance to make healthy decisions. Stand by your word, and don't make unrealistic promises. Positive change begins with common sense. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 28, 33, 35, 42.

Tags

Recommended for you