Leanette Lopez, a former candidate for Kentucky House of Representatives who was arrested twice in the span of just more than a month, pleaded guilty in a drunk driving case.
Lopez, 54, pleaded guilty in Warren District Court on Wednesday to charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault, according to court records.
A copy of the plea agreement shows that the fourth-degree assault count was reduced from an earlier felony count of third-degree assault.
Court records show that Lopez was given a two-year conditional discharge on the condition that she serve 60 days of home incarceration.
Lopez was arrested April 3 after the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called about a vehicle that was stopped on Morgantown Road.
Lopez appeared impaired, refused to cooperate with deputies and was placed in handcuffs by force, an arrest citation said.
A Republican candidate for the 20th District Kentucky House seat, Lopez remained in the race despite the Warren County Republican Party urging her to suspend her candidacy, and she lost to Kevin Jackson in the Republican primary.
Lopez has a Dec. 1 court date in Warren District Court on a separate case in which she is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, which stemmed from a Feb. 27 arrest.
