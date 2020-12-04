Rain showers will be with us through the early part of Friday, before tapering off through the afternoon and evening. A mix of sun and clouds will accompany cooler temperatures Saturday, with our next chance at precipitation holding off until Monday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 47˚/ Low 36˚ Showers Likely
Saturday: High 45˚/ Low 34˚ Isolated AM Wintry Mix
Sunday: High 45˚/ Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 27˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Tuesday: High 47˚/ Low 26˚ Mostly Sunny
