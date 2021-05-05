Sunshine will be with us through the early part of Thursday, before hit-and-miss storm chances arrive this afternoon. It’ll remain cool for this time of year, with highs hitting the mid 60s. Friday will be similar, before more prominent chances for rain take over Saturday afternoon into Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 43˚ / High 66˚ Isolated PM Showers
Friday: Low 44˚ / High 65˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 46˚ / High 65˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
Sunday: Low 54˚ / High 73˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Monday: Low 53˚ / High 71˚ Scattered Showers
