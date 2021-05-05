Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from the past couple of days will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by mid day Thursday. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until late Saturday night. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.3 feet on 02/14/2019. &&