Widespread showers and storms will join a passing cold front Thursday. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, with a flash flood threat not out of the question. Lingering rain showers stick around early Friday, before rapidly clearing skies lead into a sunny, comfortable 4th of July Weekend! For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 70˚ / High 82˚ Storms Likely
Friday: Low 69˚ / High 81˚ Scattered AM Storms
Saturday: Low 58˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 59˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 63˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny