Whirlpool
Dr. Carlos Rotellar

The Whirlpool Galaxy is located 26 million light years away from Earth and is located in the constellation Canes Venaciti.

The Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as M51 and NGC 5194, is a face on grand design spiral galaxy. It is located approximately 26 million light years away in the constellation Canes Venaciti (Hunting Dogs), and sits close to the last star of the Big Dipper handle. It has a diameter of 100,000 light years and it was discovered by Charles Messier on October 13, 1773.

