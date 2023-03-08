The race for the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor is off to a civil start.
Tuesday night, four candidates answered questions about their policy positions in Louisville. The debate was streamed on Spectrum1 News and hosted by the Republican Party of Jefferson County.
Five candidates were invited to the debate, based on factors like polling and fundraising totals: Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general; Ryan Quarles, agricultural commissioner; Alan Keck, Somerset mayor; Mike Harmon, state auditor; and Kelly Craft, former U.N. ambassador under President Trump.
All were present except Craft, who declined the invite, saying that she was traveling across the state.
A recent Mason-Dixon poll found that in a contest between the Republican candidates and Gov. Andy Beshear, none would win, but Cameron would come the closest, winning 40% of the vote to Beshear’s 49%. Quarles was the poll’s second place contender, followed by Harmon and Craft.
Over a quarter of Republicans said they were undecided on their preferred Republican nominee, though.
During the debate, the candidates avoided direct digs at each other — although there were some subtle ones — and may have name-dropped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as many times as Beshear. With the Republican primary over two months away, they kept it civil and simple.
Each tried to create their own lane within the race.
Cameron appealed to national Republican concerns, like “woke” curriculum, the border crisis and Democratic President Joe Biden’s economic policies. He also touted his endorsement by former President Donald Trump, success in keeping abortion clinics closed and his experience fighting against Beshear pandemic policies like closing businesses and churches as attorney general.
He later defined “woke” as the far left trying to indoctrinate systems like the economy, education system and college and universities.
“The far left has created the perfect storm of conditions that if left unchecked, will destroy our values, will indoctrinate your kids, will ruin the pensions of teachers, firefighters and police officers, will hurt our coal industry and ultimately destroy our economy,” Cameron said.
Keck emphasized his executive experience at a local level as Somerset mayor.
“We took Somerset from a community of no into a community of yes, investing record levels into our police, our fire and our first responders at large,” Keck said. “We also transformed a dying downtown, and we've enhanced record growth and revenue in my first term. People all across the Commonwealth are asking what's happened in Somerset and I want the same thing to happen across our country about Kentucky.”
While pro-life, Keck was the only candidate to support exceptions to the state’s current abortion ban, which only allows the procedure if the life of the mother is at risk.
“That's not because I minimize the life of that child,” he said. “It's because I think there has to be some consideration for the woman in the event of violent trauma to them, especially in adolescence.”
Quarles appealed to working class Kentuckians, with his background being raised on a farm with a public school teacher mother and farmer father.
“I’m one of you,” he said. “... I was taught lessons at a young age that if you want something in life, you have to go out and earn it and not wait for the government to send you a paycheck.”
He said he wants to unite rural and urban Kentucky, bolster the state’s foster care and adoption systems and work with the General Assembly on key issues like legalization of medical marijuana and the teacher shortage. He said he’s proud of his grassroots campaign, with over 25 members of the legislature and over 200 elected Republican Kentucky officials endorsing him.
Harmon said that he has the most relevant experience of any of the candidates, with 13 years of service in the Kentucky House and seven years as state auditor. He drew a contrast between himself and Beshear, who he said “focused on fear over freedom” with his pandemic policies while Harmon would choose “freedom over fear.”
Like Cameron, he warned against indoctrination in education, and said he supports giving parents more discretion over what their children are taught.
He also took a tough stance on the opioid epidemic, saying that people charged with distribution of fentanyl-laced drugs should be prosecuted with attempted murder or murder, depending on what happened to the people to whom the drugs were distributed.
All weighed in on a bill currently making its way through the legislature that would ban gender transition treatment for minors, including gender reassignment surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone treatments.
Harmon called the provision of gender transition services to minors “child abuse” and Keck said it should be “criminal.” Cameron said the U.S. is lagging behind European countries that have already banned the procedures, and Quarles said that it should be a conversation involving a minor’s parents. He noted that Kentucky law already requires a parent’s consent to surgeries for minors.
On legalization of medical marijuana, Keck and Quarles were in favor of narrow uses, while Cameron and Harmon had some concerns, but were still open to discussion.
All four said they were in favor of private school and charter school vouchers, and none would take steps to weaken Second Amendment rights in order to address increased gun violence.
Harmon and Quarles said they’d pursue more gun education instead, Keck said his pro-family policies would help kids and families to never start down that path in the first place and Cameron said the state needs to focus on strong mental health systems for those who could potentially commit a mass shooting.
They also shared their thoughts on how to address the teacher shortage.
Keck said the first step is to stop “demonizing” teachers because of a few “bad apples.” Cameron said he would increase teacher pay and remove bureaucracy, while removing “woke” curriculum. Harmon would empower parents and put kids “back at the top of that educational pyramid.”
Quarles said that teachers are doing two things — attempting to teach and raising kids— and he would support efforts to give them pensions and more disciplinary tools to remove disruptive students from the classroom.
The next Republican gubernatorial debate will be on April 19 on Kentucky Sports Radio, followed by a May 1 KET debate.