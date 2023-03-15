Flashing Dark, by Bobbie Falin. Independently published in 2022. Website: https://www.bobbiefalin.com/ 482 pages, $23.99.
“Flashing Dark” is a sci-fi, space opera, with fast action, character-driven plot, and great world building. Vivi Zant and her little brother were orphaned and caught by slavers at a young age. Their rescue by the Earth Alliance, however, resulted in her little brother’s death, something Vivi has always struggled with. Now, Vivi is being forced to relive her past, as a rescue for a little girl at an abandoned space platform goes wrong. She wakes up on the Moneyworld – a place forbidden to humans – and putting all the plans of the Earth Alliance in jeopardy. She’s determined, however, to find and protect that little girl, without her partner, her technology, and against all the warnings she is given.
One of the best accomplishments in “Flashing Dark” is the world building. In a book taking place across multiple planets and ships, in a sci-fi setting, there was a lot here that could overwhelm. Falin does a great job, however, of sprinkling details throughout to make the whole thing come to life. From the different aliens, to the way the spacers live, to the new technology and how it works. It was enjoyable to learn about the world. The only thing that was ever slightly confusing was the idea that someone who was a spacer experienced time differently than those who lived planet-side – it was mentioned briefly, but not again.
Vivi is somewhat reckless, but absolutely determined. She wants to do the right thing, and to her, that is saving the little girl she encounters. In part, it is because she sees her little brother, and her previous inability to save him. However, throughout the book she is always determined to do what she can to protect others at all costs to herself. The story also looks at how sometimes the right thing has negative consequences for others. Vivi is determined that saving the little girl is the right thing to do no matter what, even when she learns it could destroy her home world’s chances, and even in knowing that her being on the planet put those who helped at major risk.
I really enjoyed the Tabisee (Tabi), who are a cat-like race (though they hate the comparison). Especially Vivi’s partner Saura, whom I wish we had seen more of. The book is set up to lead into a second, and so I hope to see more of them working together in future novels! The Tabi are very focused on saving their people, above all else. They are also the Earth Alliance’s main ally to get into what is called the “Whooex Union,” a group of aliens who span the galaxy and control it in many aspects.
There were many side characters that I greatly enjoyed, along with some great sarcastic, grouchy Frairy. They also love to talk about how humans are walking trouble makers, which tracks based on the story! Falin did a masterful job of giving solid traits to the different aliens, and also allowing them each to have their own personalities. There are different abilities, like telepathy, amazing strength, mind reading, and more. And with all of the multiple races, there are fun technologies to play with as well. Teleporting, communication with ships, translation chips and more in the brain.
While I loved the story, I did feel like the pace occasionally slowed a bit too much. There were many plot threads being woven, along with having to build the world, introduce new characters and species, etc. Sometimes it did get a bit weighty in the reading of it all. That said, sci-fi isn’t my normal go to, though I do enjoy it. I highly recommend this book to those who love space travel and sci-fi novels.
Trigger Warnings: death of a child in past recollection, sexual trauma (implied for other children, never shown), slavery, torture. As always, probably others I did not recognize.
Bobbie Falin is a local Bowling Green, KY, writer, and WKU alum, who often lives in the worlds she’s created in her head. She has written four books: Flashing Dark, and then three in her “Starchild” series. She knows that if there were ever a space program to explore the stars, she’d be the first to sign up.
Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.