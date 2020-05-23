The upcoming launch of NASA astronauts will be a historic mission – the first launch of humans to orbit from United States soil since the space shuttle retired almost a decade ago.
It’s also a make or break moment for the Trump administration.
If it goes well, it would be a moment of triumph for an administration that boasts it is “renewing American leadership in space” and would no doubt end up in election-year campaign ads. If something goes wrong, it would be a staggering blow that could send the space agency reeling and jeopardize the White House’s signature mission to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine came to the agency knowing the first flight of astronauts from U.S. soil would likely happen on his watch and that the stakes would be enormous. During one of his very first news conferences, he addressed the risks, recalling the national devastation after the failures of the Space Shuttles Challenger and Columbia, which together cost 14 lives.
NASA wants to have “the absolute safest program we possibly can have. The reason for that, of course, is because if we lose an astronaut, the whole world stops,” he said in 2018. “It doesn’t just mean that NASA stops doing human exploration for the next three years or more, as we saw after Columbia and Challenger. It means the president of the United States stops what he’s doing. ... And presidents and prime ministers around the world stop what they’re doing. That’s how important this is to the entire world.”
To this White House, space holds a special place – at once a frontier to explore, a domain that’s been militarized and an opportunity for economic expansion. It has moved aggressively on all fronts, reconstituting the National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, speeding up efforts to return to the moon, standing up a new military branch, Space Force, and slashing regulations while promoting the growth of a commercial space industry.
Even some Democrats have praised the administration for making space a priority, and Bridenstine, a former Republican congressman from Oklahoma who was confirmed by a narrow party-line vote, has earned admiration and respect from across the aisle.
So far, however, it remains to be seen whether any of the administration’s efforts will achieve the kind of success the Trump administration envisions.
Despite the full force of the White House, and a pledge by Pence to get to the lunar surface “by any means necessary,” the Artemis lunar program is struggling to find support in Congress.
Some Democrats have accused the White House of playing politics with the nation’s space program, by attempting to speed up a landing so that it would fall in Trump’s second term.
Critics say the Space Force is little more than a pointless exercise in bureaucratic reshuffling. And NASA’s effort to restore human spaceflight to United States soil, under NASA’s Commercial Crew program, has suffered years of delays and setbacks.
The commercial crew program, as it is called, was a risky proposition from the start – a bold experiment by NASA to outsource human space flight to the private sector that has led to an improbable moment in the history of America’s space program: two NASA astronauts strapping into SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, a spacecraft that has never before flown humans.
Now the stakes for the Wednesday mission are even higher. On Monday, NASA’s head of human exploration, Douglas Loverro, abruptly resigned, a shocking development that has raised questions about the agency’s position to pull it off safely with yet another glaring vacancy at the top of its bureaucracy.
Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., the chair of the House space subcommittee, wrote on Twitter that she “was deeply concerned about this sudden resignation, especially eight days before the first scheduled launch of U.S. astronauts on U.S. soil in almost a decade.”
She added that under “this Administration, we’ve seen a pattern of abrupt departures that have disrupted our efforts at human space flight.” Loverro’s resignation came after William Gerstenmaier, the longtime head of human spaceflight, was demoted last year.
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, chair of the House Science Committee, said in a statement she trusts Bridenstine “will ensure that the right decision is made as to whether or not to delay the launch attempt.”
