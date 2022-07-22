Ron DeSantis emailed me the other day – me and hundreds of thousands of others, I imagine. “Our country is currently facing a great threat,” the Florida governor began. I assumed that – with inflation soaring, gas prices still sky-high and the economy in danger of slowing down – he would hit hard on those themes. But these bread-and-butter issues weren’t mentioned anywhere in the email. “A new enemy has emerged from the shadows,” he continued, “that seeks to destroy and intimidate their way to a transformed state, and country, that you and I would hardly recognize.” As you might by now have guessed, “this enemy is the radical vigilante woke mob.”

