The Barren River District Health Department confirmed Saturday a fourth local case of the coronavirus in a 55-year-old Warren County man.
No further details about the patient were immediately available. The newest case follows confirmations last week of the virus in 73-year-old Bowling Green attorney David Broderick, an unidentified 80-year-old woman and an unidentified 73-year-old man.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday in Frankfort that a third Kentuckian has died from the new coronavirus as the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to nearly 90. Beshear said the 67-year-old Anderson County man who died had several other health problems.
“None of us have liked that this has happened, but we need to think about his family and provide all the support to him that we can,” he said.
The Democratic governor also urged residents to continue social distancing in order to prevent future cases as much as possible. He said members of the public should pursue assistance if they need as the virus continues to spread across the state, urging that there “is no stigma” to doing so.
For most people, the virus – which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19 – leads only to mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
“Be that good neighbor,” Beshear said. “Every time there is a group where large groups are not absolutely necessary we allow this coronavirus to spread.”
