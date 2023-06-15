Friend in Need Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baby wipes, pullups and size 4, 5 or 6 diapers are needed for a disabled child. To provide assistance Call Ronnie, (social worker) at 270-495-4312. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Textile Industry Clothing Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne critically wounded in shooting at motorcycle clubBG auto dealer, employee charged with odometer tampering'Painful for all of us': Local congregations depart United Methodist ChurchDowning hired as deputy judge-executiveState legislation brings change to city school policiesJames Everett BohannonPolice: Driver dies from apparent self-inflicted wound during traffic stopSuper Preps puts spotlight on area's most accomplished student-athletesDaisy Baxter (Phelps)Barren man pleads guilty in federal child porn case Images Videos National News Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say Men charged with vandalizing homes of New Hampshire journalists Railroad industry sues to block new locomotive pollution rules in California AP News Summary at 5:29 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Nevada senator asking Congress to OK Vegas-area water pipeline through US conservation area Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Georgia and New Hampshire's places in limbo as Democrats hammer out 2024 primary order High court clears August election in Ohio, says lawmakers within rights to violate law they passed Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump's indictment Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView