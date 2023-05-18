Friend in need May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My name is Nick Johnson and I am a therapist with Wilson Counseling here in Bowling Green. I have two clients with unique requests that I'm hoping someone can meet or has a resource for.•A middle-aged man with a low income requesting a mountain bike for transportation and exercise. •An elderly woman requesting yarn and crocheting needles. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Nick Johnson, LCSW Njohnson5303@gmail.com. 270-784-9630. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBuc-ee's may be followed by other big retailersPolice: 12 pounds of marijuana, $50K seized from BG man's apartmentWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsTwo indicted in Warren teen's overdose deathCommunity Action seeking rural funds after loss of GO bg contractFifth conviction secured in BG jewelry robbery plotVirginia Ann Satterfield JohnsonDebra Lyn “Debby” Spencer (House)Marian N. EdmundsBG woman dies in crash on I-165 Images Videos National News Will dashboard AM radio be saved? Bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:26 p.m. EDT Why the Supreme Court tiptoeing past a key social media shield helps Big Tech AP News Summary at 3:45 p.m. EDT Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rises, adding to winning week POLITICAL NEWS FACT FOCUS: Who’s to blame for the national debt? It’s more complicated than one culprit Tennessee governor signs off on eliminating community boards with police oversight power Wisconsin Republican leaders at odds over local government aid bill, putting it at risk North Carolina Senate budget proposal clears chamber, with negotiations with House soon to follow Alaska lawmakers face special session after failing to reach budget deal Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView