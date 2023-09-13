Happy birthday for Sept. 15: Look around and adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. The change will become the pick-me-up that clears your vision and puts zest back into your life. Trust your intelligence and wherewithal to guide you justly and benevolently. Opportunities are within reach. It's up to you to utilize what's already in place. Embrace new beginnings, life and love. Your numbers are 6, 14, 22, 29, 31, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up for something you love to do and include people you love being around. A social setting will offer a platform to express your thoughts and desires. An image adjustment will lead to compliments and give your ego a boost. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know how to play the game, so don't hesitate to participate. Push forward with a smile and the confidence of a winner. Leave nothing to chance, and plan your actions to accommodate and execute your skills with precision and intention. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose to participate in social events or activities requiring agility, physical skill and a competitive attitude. Refuse to let what others say affect your ability to get things done. Rise above any situation that is confusing. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind and a calm demeanor. Pay attention to what others do and mimic what you can replicate to suit your needs. A positive change at home will improve your life and your relationships with friends and family. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Tone down, simplify and stick to what you know and do best. Taking on too much will lead to unwanted change. Concentrate on strengthening your position and your physical strength. Say no to extravagance, unreliable offers and manipulative people. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your thoughts and desires, and discuss your plans with someone you want by your side. Explore the possibilities that can lead to a rich and fulfilling life. Take ownership of your existence and manufacture the happiness you crave. Optimism will turn into an opportunity. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention, note what everyone around you contributes and develop a team of allies you can count on to respond spontaneously. Share what's necessary, but keep secret matters to yourself. Romance is in the stars and will boost your ego. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Increase awareness by sharing your thoughts. The response you receive will lead to a plan that addresses a cause that concerns you. Being bold will attract attention and support. Step outside your comfort zone and make a difference. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Actions are necessary, but don't expect everything to run smoothly. Opposition is apparent, and being misled is likely if you believe everything you hear. Do your due diligence before you try to set the record straight. Put your best foot forward in a cordial manner. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Anger won't solve problems, but positive action will point you in the right direction. An unexpected change at home will turn out better than anticipated and make a difference in what you can do and provide for yourself and your loved ones. 2 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Accept the inevitable and devise a plan to compensate for any setback. Use your strengths to get others on board. A strong front will discourage anyone from interfering with your plans. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think outside the box and add some flavor to the conversation. Your attitude and unique point of view will make you a forerunner when trying to convince others to see things your way. Use your power of persuasion to get your way. 3 stars
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don't rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you'll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.