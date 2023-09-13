Happy birthday for Sept. 15: Look around and adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. The change will become the pick-me-up that clears your vision and puts zest back into your life. Trust your intelligence and wherewithal to guide you justly and benevolently. Opportunities are within reach. It's up to you to utilize what's already in place. Embrace new beginnings, life and love. Your numbers are 6, 14, 22, 29, 31, 34, 46.

