Happy birthday for July 10: Take everything in stride this year. Embrace new concepts, but disagree with anything that will jeopardize your lifestyle or position. Your numbers are 6, 10, 17, 27, 38, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get along with your peers. The relationships you build will help you get ahead. Enthusiasm will pay off, but don’t take on more than you can handle. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be upfront about how you feel and the plans you want to put into motion. Listen to what others plan to contribute, and think twice before you agree to something that is not within your budget. Invest in yourself, not others. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy into where it will pay the highest returns. Focus on home, family and building a solid base to house your dreams, hopes and wishes. Call on those who can offer a different perspective. Romance is favored. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before making a move. Think outside the box when it comes to work and partnerships. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a move or change because it’s the right thing to do now, not because someone is pressuring you. Don’t rely on others; do the work yourself. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Target your objective, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Choose to be prudent, and you’ll temper stress. A change of heart will be due to joint finances. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful not to share too much information. Don’t let an outsider interfere in your personal affairs or underestimate the importance of what’s unfolding. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay locked on issues that require your attention, and you’ll discover a unique way to solve matters without upsetting anyone. Focus on security. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anger or disappointment set in when action is your path to victory. Focus on the bottom line and let go of whatever is weighing you down. Start playing to win. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time for you to implement change. A change at home looks inviting. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Bide your time. Examine what’s going on around you. Concentrate on relationships, health, financial stability and happiness. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace what you want, apply yourself and expand your skills to meet your task. An articulate rendition of your concerns will attract help. HHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.