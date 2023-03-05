Happy Birthday for March 8: Consider your options, evaluate the cost and time involved, and adopt change with open arms. Micromanagement is the fastest route to victory. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 27, 33, 45, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have plenty to do, so don’t waste time. Don’t share personal information or believe everything you hear. A change to your surroundings will pique your imagination. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Good things come to those who wait; this time, the recipient is you. Patience will pay off and everything will fall into place. Take what comes your way and give it a unique spin; praise will follow. Make healthiness your goal. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Expect someone to lead you astray or get in your way. Consider how you present yourself to others and update your image to ensure you have an impact. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Confusion will occur if someone sends mixed messages. A change may be necessary, but preparation must be in place before you move forward. Don’t take a risk with your health. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t give in to demands; do what makes the most sense to you. How you present yourself and your intentions will determine how others respond. Let charm lead the way and a hands-on approach be your calling card. Romance is in the stars. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle responsibilities before moving on to the things you consider unessential. Travel will spark your imagination. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If there is something you don’t like, act. You can’t resolve matters if you don’t let others know how you feel and what you want. Showing interest in what others like will help you get what you want. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Making comparisons will hold you back. Shoot for the stars, be open to doing things differently and bring about positive change. Ignore what others do or say and follow your instincts. Pay attention to detail and oversee everything as it unfolds. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be realistic, look at the facts and don’t count on anyone but yourself to fix what is going wrong. A social event will help establish your popularity and boost your confidence. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t fight an impossible battle. A change to your living arrangements will resolve a pending problem. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use emotional tactics to your advantage. Revisiting relationships that didn’t work will help you recognize why. Make personal gain and romance your goals. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen to reason and distance yourself from lofty suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to false information or poor decisions if you are true to yourself and those with similar concerns. An emotional situation will result in empty promises. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.