FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor.
Beshear said his economic development team reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S.
Indiana-based Steel Dynamics said Tuesday that investment for its project is estimated to reach $2.2 billion, which includes two supporting aluminum slab centers to be built elsewhere. Commercial production is planned to begin in early 2025, the company said.
“We are incredibly excited to announce this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise,” said Mark. D. Millett, chairman and CEO of Steel Dynamics.
Beshear said Thursday: “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.”
Steel Dynamics took over the project after reaching a deal with the company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky – even with financial backing from the state.
Steel Dynamics said it will own more than 94% of the facility through a joint venture arrangement with Unity Aluminum. Unity – formerly known as Braidy Industries – intended to build the mill near Ashland in northeastern Kentucky but struggled to line up sufficient financing.
The Ashland-area site – about 240 acres – is “insufficient to meet the size and scope requirements” of the new project, a Unity spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Kentucky has its own stake in the project – a $15 million investment that then-Gov. Matt Bevin persuaded lawmakers to approve.
Beshear said Thursday it will go down as the “shadiest economic development deal in Kentucky’s history.”
The Unity spokesperson said Kentucky will recoup its investment when the deal with Steel Dynamics closes.
The Steel Dynamics mill is expected to produce 650,000 metric tons of low-carbon flat rolled aluminum each year – nearly double the original proposal for the Kentucky location, the Unity spokesperson said.
Steel Dynamics also hopes customers will locate operations at the mill site to save money, also contributing to the need for more space, the Unity spokesperson said.