“Bring Me Your Midnight,” by Rachel Griffin. Naperville, IL: Sourcebooks Fire, August 2023. 416 pages. $18.99 (paperback).
What do you do when you have always known your fate? Tana Fairchild has known that she was to marry the governor’s son, Landon, for as long as she can remember. Doing so will help secure an alliance between the witches of the island and those on the mainland. Tana’s island coven has been keeping the mainlanders happy for years by releasing much of their magical power into the ocean every full moon.
Then the unthinkable happens: Tana misses the ritual and encounters a boy named Wolfe. Wolfe shouldn’t even be on the island. He says he is from a coven that practices dark magic. He claims that he can help Tana stay alive and keep the magic she has within in her from burning her up by teaching her forbidden magic. The magic she learns makes her feel powerful and fully alive for the first time. As she learns Wolfe’s magic, Tana sees that the ocean is growing more violent, that her coven doesn’t have everything under control, and that perhaps there is more at play than she ever realized. But how can she choose between love and loyalty? She should marry Landon and do the right thing … but that would mean losing Wolfe, the wild magic, and everything that makes her feel free.
Rachel Griffin has become a must-read author for me. I was so delighted to receive an early edition of this book and devoured it in a single day. Once again Griffin has delivered. It is a wonderful coming of age novel that shows how hard it can be to follow your heart, find happiness and do what you truly know is right.
The characters and world building in this novel make it a five-star book. Tana has been a devoted daughter all of her life and resigned to marry a boy she barely knows. When she meets the dark and mysterious Wolfe, Tana finds out there is more to life than she ever knew possible. Her character development is well-paced and wonderful to follow. Family dynamics and conversations between Tana and her father and mother – who is the leader of the island coven – add richness to this story. Their family is happy, but there is also evidence that not everything is paradise. I appreciate Griffin’s ability to show the complex bonds among this family throughout the novel.
World building is something that often makes or breaks a story for me. I’ve read three of her books now, and Griffin never disappoints. Every book has been different, but in each one Griffin has a perfect way of always rooting the magic she writes about in nature and developing its characteristics. I don’t want to spoil it by revealing too much, but I can say that the magic system in this novel is truly unique. The tried-and-true problem of people fearing what they do not understand feeds the plot well. The mainlanders have driven the island witches out, but still seek them out for help. The island is beautiful, although I had a hard time picturing its layout and size exactly.
This novel also features a good-girl-meets-bad-boy romance. Tana cannot admit to anyone that she is seeing Wolfe at night. This is her first love, and it is a magical thing (even without magic!) Tana’s heady realization she loves Wolfe plays havoc with her, as she wrestles with her duty to marry the governor’s son.
The tensions in Tana’s family grow as her mother tries to move things forward with the wedding to Landon. Tana also learns that important secrets have been kept from her, and she faces tough choices. Who can she trust? As Tana makes rushed decisions, she learns more about her family, her friends and her coven. She realizes that the island witches are damaging the world they love, and that she has been told lies. As Tana struggles with these problems, there are also a few nice surprises along the way.
This novel is one of my top reads for 2023. If you want to read a book that captures everything from family tension and loyalty to teenage angst (but not too much!), duty, friendships, love and passion then pick up this book! It is well paced throughout.
To note: If you love special edition prints, make sure to buy this in its first edition. All of Rachel Griffin’s first editions have been issued as beautiful hardcover prints, and this book is no exception! Google it to see the beautiful hardcover.
Rachel Griffin is the New York Times bestselling author of The Nature of Witches and Wild Is the Witch. She writes young adult novels inspired by the magic of the world around her. Griffin was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and adores the region’s nature, moody skies, and thunderstorms. The author says on her website (www.rachelgriffinbooks.com) that she hopes more vampires settle down in her beloved state of Washington.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, Assistant Professor, First Year Experience, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.