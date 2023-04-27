Two Bowling Green residents arrested by police investigating the drug-related death of a 14-year-old boy saw their court cases rescheduled Wednesday.
Lwin Ko, 25, and Lar Mu, 20, were arrested last week by the Bowling Green Police Department on various charges.
Ko is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mu is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two men were scheduled to appear Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for preliminary hearings, at which a judge would determine whether probable cause exists to send their cases to a grand jury.
Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan continued the hearings to May 10 after it emerged that attorneys representing both men had conflicts of interest preventing them from further work on the case.
Attorney Alan Simpson withdrew from representing Ko, and Dennie Hardin will be Ko’s attorney going forward.
Jeb Dennis, an attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy, who had been representing Mu, disclosed that he had previously met with Ko at an earlier point in the case and could not continue on as Mu’s attorney.
The 14-year-old identified as the victim in this case was dropped off at an area hospital on April 8 after a suspected overdose.
The teenager died on April 13 from what BGPD termed “medical complications” in a post on its Facebook page.
In the subsequent investigation, police developed information that Ko and Mu were the source of the fentanyl pills provided to the 14-year-old, according to court records.
Ko was arrested on April 18 after he pulled into Jumpin Jacks on Stonehenge Avenue.
During a search of his vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia that included foil with burned residue suspected to be fentanyl, according to an arrest citation.
After Ko was placed in custody, police found 15 pills in his pocket suspected of containing fentanyl, his arrest citation said.
Ko disclosed to police that he sold fentanyl “in general as a means to make money to purchase fentanyl to use,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in Ko’s arrest citation.
Ko is currently free on a $10,000 cash bond.
Mu was served with an arrest warrant on April 19 at his home on Jason Drive after city police found him hiding under the covers of his bed, according to an arrest citation, which also noted that police also found in the bedroom drug paraphernalia with burnt residue and a balled-up piece of aluminum containing fragments of a blue tablet.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail.