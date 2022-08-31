If Christopher Guest made a film in the same vein as the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones,” the end result might be “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
Writer/director Adamma Ebo’s satirical examination of mega churches and the narcissism that embodies many of those establishments features a pair of strong leads – Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown – who do a lot of heavy lifting for a script that at times feels like it is uncertain which direction it wants to go.
In “Honk for Jesus,” Brown and Hall play Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife, Trinity. Childs is pastor of an extravagant Southern Baptist church looking to rebuild his image in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct, while Trinity is his supportive wife. The couple hire a documentary crew to follow them around and film his comeback.
The added spotlight of a film crew only accentuates the problems facing the couple, with the attempted restoration of Childs’ reputation the least of their problems.
This is Ebo’s first feature film, with “Honk For Jesus” originally a short that the filmmaker made four years ago. You can see how the story is fleshed with Ebo examining the mega church culture with a critical but loving eye. She’s not making fun of the subject – or the characters – but just pointing out the hypocrisies that are there.
Brown and Hall have great comic timing, making these characters more than just caricatures.
Some of the best moments involve Trinity’s interactions with former congregation members, trying to keep a brave face even as she wants to tell these people what she really thinks. Hall is the perfect actress to pull off that delicate balance, generating some of the film’s biggest laughs with just a facial expression or a nod to the camera that shows the cracks in this seemingly rock-solid relationship.
Brown also delivers strong work, conveying the charismatic nature needed for Childs to succeed while showing that desperation of keeping everything together even as the appearance of guilt mounts around him.
“Honk for Jesus” takes a more serious turn in the final act, and the tone shift makes it a bit of a struggle to get to the finish line as the film slowly loses momentum. It still manages to work because Brown and Hall are so engaging it keeps the film afloat.
The film never quite finds its best footing, but it manages to overcome its stumbles to be effective enough to ultimately work.