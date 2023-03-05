Happy Birthday for March 7: Zigzag your way to victory. Be prepared to act, make changes and do things your way. Don’t mix business with pleasure or neglect one for the other. Balance and completion are the keys to your success. Your numbers are 7, 13, 24, 29, 32, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Slow down, figure out the best way to maintain what you have worked so hard to achieve and don’t let anyone come between you and your goal. Having tunnel vision and targeting your skills to get things done on time will pay off. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your experience and know-how to gain insight into bringing about positive change for yourself, someone you love or a cause that concerns you. Call on people who are charitable and have the aptitude required to help. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Distance yourself from anyone trying to persuade you. Keep any changes you make a secret until you are ready to present. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative to rearrange your space to suit your needs. A joint venture will tempt you, but first, do your due diligence and consider working alone. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let what others do confuse you or make you feel that you must follow their lead. Rethink your situation and legal concerns before taking a risk that can jeopardize your reputation or position. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ignoring situations you must address will worsen matters. Pick up information and skills that offer personal growth. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get into the swing of things and look for opportunities to expand your circle of friends. Taking a day trip, visiting a friend or relative, or learning something that will contribute to your physical well-being or encourage professional gain is within reach. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your best foot forward and show everyone what you offer. Don’t give in to someone trying to monopolize your time or spend your money. Say no to bad behavior and poor influences. Concentrate on what brings you joy. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and the people you love. Trust and invest in yourself, not someone trying to talk you out of your cash. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find an outlet for your energy, talent and skills, and you’ll find happiness and bring in additional cash. A domestic change will lower your overhead, add to your comfort and ease stress. Curb costly habits; keep your money in your pocket. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Adjust to your surroundings and situations and prepare to make concessions that will help others feel at ease regarding prospects. Reach out, reconnect and discuss your intentions and feelings. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nothing appears stable, but that can work in your favor if you sidestep controversy and work behind the scenes to get things done on time. A partnership will undergo scrutiny. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.