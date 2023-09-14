“Lark Ascending,” by Silas House. Chapel Hill, NC: Algonquin Books, August 2023. 288 pages, $17.99 (paperback).
Silas House’s apocalyptic parable strikes the heart powerfully because of the eerie parallels to now, summer 2023, with wildfires blistering Canada and the smoke from those fires putting cities like Chicago and Minneapolis on the world’s most polluted cities list. Extended heat waves are happening around the world — Arizona, India, Thailand, Italy, Spain, China — with large numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. In August 2023 deadly wildfires destroyed a drought-ridden part of western Maui, ocean temperatures in Florida are five degrees above average this summer, breaking 100 degrees—hot tub temperatures—a dramatic spike that climate scientists connect to Florida’s hottest July on record. Coral reefs are dying. There are cultural-political parallels in the novel, too, as the Fundamentalists have taken over and are persecuting those who don’t think like them.
The narrator of House’s latest novel, “Lark Ascending,” flees a burned-up America with his parents on a boat headed for Ireland. As you follow Lark on his journey, told from the perspective of an old man’s memories, you gradually understand the forces that turned his family into environmental and political refugees. The storyline is simple: Lark is seeking a place that promises refuge from the burning, violent world while traveling through a countryside fraught with perils. Readers of Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” will recognize the storyline: a father and son traveling through a post-apocalyptic land, lost and hungry and hiding from humans who would prey on them, in search of some survivable place. In House’s novel, the boy is replaced by a pooch named Seamus, after the Irish poet. Good-ole beagle Seamus is one of the best parts of this novel. The love story that develops between Lark and Seamus is the sweetest part of the story, along with his elegiac memories of a world lost – “the only place I had ever been safe in my whole life,” Lark reflects – the happy times he spent on a mountain in Maine with a handful of people, living off the land.
I’m an appreciator of well-described fictional settings and of the nature writing genres, and when cracking open a novel by Silas House I’m pretty much guaranteed some treats of poetic landscape descriptions, as one finds in House’s lushly written A Parchment of Leaves (2001) and Eli the Good (2009). House loves trees, and I hug trees, and in a novel by Silas House a tree isn’t just a tree but a specific tree, with a common name like “beech” or “hazel.” When reflecting on his youth in rural Maine, Lark remembers gathering ramps, fiddleheads, and chokeberries. Such specificity indicates an intimacy with woodlands and reveals a consciousness that appreciates the beautiful abundance of the world, what Kentucky writer Wendell Berry calls “The Creation” to evoke the powers that made this life-supporting species-rich planet.
Hankerers of intricate plots might be disappointed by this novel. The narrator establishes in the first paragraph that he’s survived to old age, and it’s pretty easy to anticipate the outcome of his journey. But the worth of this book is much more than plot, like most quality literature. The value lies in thematic relevance to people’s (and non-human) lives. A major thematic take-away is that we should celebrate and take care of this gift of an oxygen-rich planet with life-supporting waters, fertile top soil and abundant species. The earth is a miracle—and the earth is burning. I’m reminded of Gary Snyder’s poem “For the Children:"
The rising hills, the slopes, of statistics lie before us. the steep climb of everything, going up, up, as we all go down.
In the next century or the one beyond that, they say, are valleys, pastures, we can meet there in peace if we make it.
To climb these coming crests one word to you, to you and your children:
stay together learn the flowers go light
“We can make it there in peace / if we make it.” This parable of a novel by Silas House echoes Snyder’s poem from the Pulitzer-winning collection “Turtle Island” of 1974. Homo sapiens, with our magnificent brains, have developed into the most powerful collective force in the known universe other than natural phenomena like wildfires, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes. We’ve been gifted with conditions that made abundant life possible, unlike the other seemingly lifeless planets in the solar system. Wealthy space enthusiasts might promise rocket trips and life on Mars, but what would people do there? Hours of contemplation of rocks? Making whoopee in the space-lost Biosphere 2? House’s novel, like its predecessors in the genre of environmental writing, asks us to appreciate what we have before it’s gone.
— Reviewed by Wes Berry, Ph.D., Professor of English, WKU