Nuclear Contamination St. Louis
Buy Now

Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The federal government and companies responsible for nuclear bomb production and atomic waste storage sites in the St. Louis area in the mid-20th century were aware of health risks, spills, improperly stored contaminants and other problems but often ignored them, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press.