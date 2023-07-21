Happy birthday for July 24: It’s up to you to set the standard by which you live. Make this a year to remember. Your numbers are 8, 12, 20, 27, 32, 34, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Initiate what you want to happen. Sign up for whatever will get you closer to your goal. Reflect on relationships and surround yourself with people who contribute. Use your intelligence and skills to block negativity and interference; recognition will follow. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will kick in if someone keeps changing their mind or sending mixed messages. Leave nothing to chance, and you’ll make progress. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to family and friends for advice. Attend an event that offers insight into something you want to pursue. Pace yourself, and don’t stop until you are happy with your results. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate in something you believe in, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you or let your emotions lead you astray. Do your homework, and you’ll know exactly how to make a difference in your life and the lives of others. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t follow the crowd. Choose to focus on development and honing skills that will allow you to head in a direction that excites you. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to satisfy your desire and soul. Personal improvements are favored. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Precision and discipline will make a difference in whatever you pursue. Put a positive change in play, and you will maintain consistency. Stop worrying about what others do or think; follow your heart. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Follow your gut and don’t look back. Speak up and act on your own behalf, and you’ll gain respect and support from those with something worthwhile to contribute. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Regulate your thoughts and feelings, be a good listener and focus on actions, not words. Turn whatever you do into an enjoyable process with a welcome outcome. Don’t let what others do or say get you down. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be resourceful and spare yourself grief. Personal improvement is favored. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Confusion will occur if you or someone close to you is emotionally manipulative. Regardless of what you do, being fair will seal the deal. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional spending will leave you short. A partnership will help you get ahead, keep you grounded and ease stress. Romance and self-improvement are favored. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust offers presented using pressure tactics. Reach out to someone you can count on for advice before you negotiate. Take a unique approach when dealing with money matters and professional pursuits, and you’ll get good results. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.