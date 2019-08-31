Federal inmates were killing themselves at escalating rates when the Trump administration slashed 5,156 officers and staff positions through a hiring freeze and budget cuts – a downsizing of 14 percent.
The suicide rate continued to rise as staffing vacancies increased and permanent cuts were made in 2018, with more than two dozen inmates taking their lives as prison staff and leaders failed to curb the growing problem.
Suicides like that of alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself while alone in a federal detention center last month, are predictable given conditions in the 122 federal detention centers, said Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s second-highest-ranking Democrat.
“I have repeatedly tried to sound the alarm about these ongoing threats to the safety and security of our Federal prison system, only to be ignored by this Administration,” Durbin said in a prepared statement to The Washington Post. “It is unacceptable that it took the suicide of a notorious inmate to force the Trump Department of Justice to finally pay attention.”
U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said they eliminated officer and staff positions in an effort to “rightsize” the bureau as changes to sentencing guidelines and other factors have led to a decline in the number of inmates.
Suicide rates increased from 8.1 per 100,000 federal inmates in fiscal year 2016 to 14.7 per 100,000 inmates in fiscal year 2018. Sixty-six inmates took their lives during that time.
