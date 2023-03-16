Happy Birthday for March 20: Follow your heart this year and immerse yourself in something that makes you feel passionate and good about yourself and your accomplishments. Romance is encouraged. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 25, 32, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan your actions, leave no room for error and use your energy wisely. Opportunity begins with you. Clear the path to victory. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pamper yourself, and you’ll lift your spirits and receive compliments from someone special. Romance will enhance your love life. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take everyone into consideration and think about how they can be most helpful to you. Giving others the freedom to do what they do best will result in additional time to fine-tune what you offer. Progress requires you to create opportunities. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your mind wander and your creative imagination will lead you to victory. Keep your plans and your life simple and easy to control. Spend less. By refusing to complain or criticize, you’ll avoid a word war that can upset your status. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you feel strongly about something, stand up and be counted. Refuse to let someone use emotional tactics to get you to adjust to something you don’t want. Follow your heart. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get started, don’t look back and use your power to make a difference. Use your energy wisely and avoid an emotional argument. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s up to you to initiate your goals. Stop waiting for things to happen. Do your part. Anger and frustration are the results of not pursuing your dreams. Step up and reach out to experts and those who can contribute to your plans. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Test the waters, ask questions and make a trial run; being prepared will make a difference to the outcome. It’s time for a lifestyle change that promises better health and personal happiness. Take control and do what’s best for you. Romance is favored. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful what you wish for. What may sound like a sure thing will lack substance. Pay more attention to home and family, and find a way to use your space better. A fitness routine will help you achieve your goal. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend on comfort and convenience. Maintain a balance between work and play. Trying to keep up with others is stressful and can become nonproductive. Go at a speed you find comfortable and do your best. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a pass on unnecessary purchases. Be careful; sidestep injury or illness. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aim to be more efficient. Whether you face problems running your home, what you are designating your time and money to or how you get along with those who live under the same roof, it’s essential to be fair, frugal and friendly. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.