QUESTION: What was Jesus’ destination when He came to Earth? Was His mission successful in the realm of humanity or only in Heaven? – J.K.
ANSWER: Jesus Christ was born to be King. His salvation and His Kingdom speak to the problems of humanity from the past and present. But His kingship also has future implications. The sovereignty of Jesus Christ extends in an unbroken line throughout the ages. Hidden from view now, He will come again according to the Scriptures – in God’s time – and He will reign in righteousness.
The wise men of old inquired, “Where is He who has been born King?” (Matthew 2:2). People still ask this question today. The Bible says of Him, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Yesterday He was King of Redemption. He did not restrain the multitudes when they cried on Palm Sunday, “Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord!” (Luke 19:38). He did not answer negatively when Pilate asked, “Are You a king?” (John 18:33). He did not deny His kingship when Pilate turned Him over to the crowd, saying, “Behold your King!” (John 19:14).
From His very birth, Christ was recognized as King. He inspired allegiance, loyalty, and homage. And while many refuse to acknowledge Him as such, Jesus Christ, the Savior, is King today. He calls to every heart, “Come!” (Revelation 22:17). “Today, if you will hear His voice: ‘Do not harden your hearts”’ (Psalm 95:7-8).
Jesus Christ is King forever. Every king has a coronation and Christ will preside over the marriage supper of the Lamb. What a sight that will be! We must all ask if we are under the kingship and lordship of Jesus Christ as Savior. Those who have made this all-important decision will reign with Him in Glory.
—This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham