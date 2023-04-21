QUESTION: With so much debate about prejudices, few people stop to think about the prejudices against Christians who follow Jesus Christ -- the Man of Compassion. He walked on the earth and healed the sick, raised the dead, and died for the sins of the human race. Why are people so quick to follow nearly every "spiritual path" but remain resistant to Jesus' example of love, mercy, and grace as demonstrated and given by the God who created mankind and gave Himself for us? - C.G.

