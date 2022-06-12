Joneses celebrate 50th anniverary
Linda and Randall Jones

Randall and Linda Jones of Bowling Green celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 10, 2022.

Jones and the former Linda Bratcher were married by Earnest Flanary at Mount Pleasant Church of Christ in Bowling Green.

They have lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Tennessee and have been residing in Bowling Green since 2005.

They have two children, Shannon Stafford and Zach Jones, both of Bowling Green. They also have two grandchildren, Dallas and LuLu Jones.

