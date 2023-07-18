Happy birthday for July 20: Sort your expenses and set a budget that eases stress and keeps you moving forward financially. Your numbers are 3, 11, 16, 22, 28, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the initiative and prove yourself to the powers that be, and you will make headway and a difference. Self-improvement will not go unnoticed. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep things in perspective. Don’t feel like you have to follow the crowd or make promises that are difficult to honor. Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities and happiness. Too much of anything will weigh you down and upset your budget. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time with loved ones or fixing up your space to suit your lifestyle. Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Let your freethinking attitude shine, and do what makes you happy. Fix up your space, but don’t go over budget. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get in touch with long-lost friends. Attend a reunion, set new goals and research how to get where you want to go. Use your intuition to help you make better decisions instead of relying on someone else to guide you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let what others do stand in your way or disrupt your day. Head in a direction that puts a smile on your face. Put your energy into doing the best job and earning your keep. Challenge yourself and learn from the experience. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t deny yourself when the possibilities are endless. Invest in yourself and your future. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from pushy individuals and uncomfortable situations. Aim to make a difference. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your actions speak for you. Don’t try to impress others; become the conduit of your happiness and success. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions or a situation someone puts you in dictate what happens next. Voice your opinion and be prepared to do your own thing. Trust and believe in yourself, and you will find the path that best suits your needs. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rethink how you earn and manage your money. Alter your living conditions and thrive. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be willing to listen, but don’t sign up for something that doesn’t interest you to please others. Read the fine print before deciding to get involved. Invest in yourself. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on responsibilities and how to use your skills and experience to advance. Protect your position, reputation and future. Don’t get trapped in the past; move forward. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.