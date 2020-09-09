FRANKFORT (AP) – Kentucky reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Gov. Andy Beshear said the low total was due to labs being closed an extra day over the holiday weekend.
Beshear warned that in the next few days, the state’s daily numbers could spike back to the levels seen last week.
Newly reported cases topped 800 for four straight days last week, and Beshear extended his statewide mask mandate for another 30 days to combat the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Beshear reported one additional death from the virus, raising the state’s total to 997.
The 273 additional coronavirus cases statewide increased Kentucky’s total to 53,319 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Beshear said Tuesday he spoke with state Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, who is in the hospital with the virus. He said Neal – who has served in the Senate for 30-plus years – was in “good spirits” and doing well.
State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, announced Sunday she tested positive for the virus and that she’ll quarantine for 14 days.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
Local cases
The Barren River District Health Department on Tuesday reported 5,613 cases in the region since the pandemic started, with 4,143 recoveries and 103 deaths.
The breakdown by cases/recoveries/deaths by county was Barren, 530, 420, 10; Butler, 328, 264, 16; Edmonson, 134, 113, 12; Hart, 166, 120, 1; Logan, 471, 350, 26; Metcalfe, 91, 75, 2; Simpson, 243, 170, 7; and Warren, 3,650, 2,631, 29. The Allen County Health Department – which is not part of the Barren River district – has reported 261 cases, 243 recoveries and nine deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.