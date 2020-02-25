Many sports fans are familiar with the name Herschel Walker – the Heisman Trophy-winning running back and three-time All-American who excelled on the football field at the University of Georgia and professionally.
But can you name the Bulldogs' center through those early '80s seasons in Athens?
That's the question Larry Jobe presents when describing the Kentucky Super Preps event he created.
"The chances of you knowing who the center is on his football team in college that blocked for him for every yard that he ever gained is probably slim or next to none, right?" he said. "That's really what the program is all about."
The third annual Kentucky Super Preps awards banquet, sponsored by the Daily News and presented by Med Center Health, will take place Tuesday, May 12 at The SKyPAC, providing an opportunity to honor student-athletes beyond the box scores.
One student-athlete from every KHSAA-sanctioned sport at each of the 13 schools in the Barren River Area Development District can be nominated by their coach to be the Kentucky Super Preps Athlete of the Year in their respective sport. An ROTC category has also been added this year. Each student-athlete nominated must have a 3.0 GPA or better and have a minimum of 10 hours of community service or volunteer work in order to be nominated by the coach.
Every student-athlete nominated, plus their parents, coach and their significant other, the school's principal and their significant other and the school's superintendent and their significant other, are invited to attend the Kentucky Super Preps banquet on May 12. Every student-athlete nominated by their coach will be recognized at the event, and there will be one Athlete of the Year in each sport. That person will receive a trophy donated by Duke's Sporting Goods stating which sport they were named the Athlete of the Year in.
"Every single kid that's nominated – every kid – is brought up on stage," Jobe said. "Every kid, at a minimum, gets a certificate that says at their school for their sport they were the Kentucky Super Preps student-athlete of the year."
Unlike most athletic awards, however, the Kentucky Super Preps awards follow a different criteria, designed to highlight a student-athlete's work off the field, court or track, instead of being based solely on athletic achievement.
A five-member committee comprised of people unaffiliated with any school or team will select the Athlete of the Year winners in each sport based upon the nominations from the coaches. The first priority looked at is GPA and performance in school, the second is community service hours or volunteer hours, the third is the coach's nomination and the fourth is athletic performance, according to Jobe.
In addition to the individual Athlete of the Year awards for each sport, several specialty awards will be presented at the event. These include the Heart and Desire Award, the Extra Mile Award, the Comeback Player of the Year Award, the Sportsmanship Award, the Coach of the Year Award, the Athletic Director of the Year Award, the Community Excellence Award and the Academic Achievement Award. There are also awards given out to the Boys' Overall Athlete of the Year and the Girls' Overall Athlete of the Year, which come with $500 scholarships. Each award is made possible by a sponsorship from a local business.
"It's kind of like the ESPYs. First of all, it's an honor to be nominated," Jobe said. " ... I don't think there's probably a better high school awards ceremony in the BRAD District."
Last year's Girls' Overall Athlete of the Year Award winner was Julia Kennedy, a star on Greenwood's region-winning volleyball team maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA and completed 120 hours of community service. The Boys' Overall Athlete of the Year Award winner was Gavin Spurrier. Spurrier quarterbacked South Warren's football team to a perfect 15-0 record and the Class 5A state championship. He had a 4.0 GPA and recorded a 33 on his ACT while also volunteering for several community organizations.
Then-Franklin-Simpson football coach Doug Preston received top honors among area coaches after leading the Wildcats to back-to-back Class 4A state titles, and South Warren's Chris Decker was named Athletic Director of the Year for his work in turning the Spartans' athletic programs into some of the best in Kentucky.
In addition to the local high school stars, two other standout athletes will be in attendance.
This year's Kentucky Super Preps will feature special guest speakers Kevin Dyson and Cameron Mills. Dyson is a former receiver with the Tennessee Titans most remembered for his role in "The Music City Miracle" and Mills played college basketball at Kentucky, where he's remembered for "The Shot Heard Round the Bluegrass."
A reception will begin at 5 p.m. on May 12, followed by the presentation of awards. A video stream of the event produced by Vid Monster Productions will be available live on the Bowling Green Daily News Facebook page, as well as the Med Center Health Facebook page. The event will also be rebroadcast on WDNZ TV11 throughout the remainder of the month.
