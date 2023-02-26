Kittye Hunter Maggard, 91, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Christian Health Care of Bowling Green.
The Marrowbone, KY native was a daughter of the late William Thomas Hunter and Bertha Davis Hunter and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Maggard. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Newton P. Robinson; two sisters, Mabel Beaven and Nell Zickuhr; four brothers, Clyde Hunter, Claude Hunter, Kyle Hunter and Earl Hunter.
Kittye was a graduate of Western Kentucky University holding a master’s degree and retired after teaching in the Bowling Green City School System, primarily Bowling Green High School, for 38 years.
She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, where she was an integral part of the Sisters in Christ small group. She was the head of the bereavement committee and the welcome group for the 8:15 am service and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a member of the Amateur Radio Club, a member of the Kentucky and Warren County Retired Teachers Association and the Warren County Home Economist Club. Kittye co-wrote the curriculum used in the Kentucky Home Economics Class in the 1970’s.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Deane Maggard Robinson and her husband, Dr. Jim Robinson; a son, The Honorable Robert Print Maggard and his wife, Patricia Maggard; three grandchildren, Hunter Robinson, Jack Robinson and Jordan Kelsey Maggard Simenstad and her husband, Eric ; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation for the public will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:00 am at Broadway United Methodist Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Thursday at Broadway United Methodist Church.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society and Broadway United Methodist Church.