"The Survivalists: A Novel," by Kashana Cauley. New York: Soft Skull, 2023. 288 pages. $27.00 (hardcover.)
At first, the title of "The Survivalists," a darkly comic debut novel by Kashana Cauley, seems to refer to a specific group of gun-hoarding Millennials preparing for doomsday in 2020s Brooklyn. But by the end of the story, the book makes plain that many young professionals trying to navigate the harrowing landscape of modern-day New York are simply trying to survive.
The protagonist, Aretha, is a young Black lawyer who has spent her life striving to “win” at life, but the rules keep changing. An only child whose working-class parents died in a car accident when she was eighteen, is essentially alone in the world except for Nia, her long-time best friend. Nia is a therapist with an economic safety net in the form of family money, but Aretha has bet everything on her law degree.
A generation ago that might have been enough, but with student debt, a shrinking profession, and an impossible housing market, Aretha knows that if she doesn’t make the cut at her first job, she might never find another one, and she lives in constant fear of ending up fired and destitute.
She’s also lonely. Cauley writes that to Aretha, “Loneliness had a noise to it. A hum like a running refrigerator had settled down right inside her head that intensified when she saw happy couples …” She uses dating apps, but none of her prospects work out.
Enter Aretha’s dream guy, Aaron. Not only does Aaron understand what it’s like to have no family because he’s also parentless, but he runs his own coffee company and is co-owner of a whole Brooklyn brownstone. Emotionally available, finically solvent, and possessor of a backyard, Aaron looks to be the one to turn Aretha’s life around: “Aaron was an upgrade, with his dead parents and his profitable coffee company and his sweet, let’s-just-walk-for-hours demeanor. She felt herself becoming less of a clenched fist posing as a person when she was with him, and sometimes even without him.”
There’s one catch, however: Aaron’s brownstone comes with a bunker in the backyard. Aretha’s new guy, along with his two roommates/business partners, is a survivalist, someone who anticipates, plans for, and believes in the worst. Aaron claims he’s not that serious about it. He also claims he has nothing to do with the guns his roommates are buying and selling on the black market. Aretha, despite best friend Nia’s warnings, decides to believe him, and soon she moves in with him.
As Aretha is drawn into the survivalists’ world, she finds that her own fears may differ from theirs—she’s more worried about the new associate getting her fired than the breakdown of civil order—but the solution is the same: breaking rules and not worrying about blowing up your life.
She is fascinated at the sense of control she gets when she starts going with Aaron’s roommates to sell guns, an activity her old, rule-following self would have been appalled by. Returning from her first gun run in New Jersey, she thinks: “She didn't have to transform her life into gun runs and martial arts training, but she wanted something else.
She sighed with great pleasure as they came back the Jersey towns, which grew into wide swaths of Jersey suburbs and the unblinking night eye of the city, bathed in orange streetlight and filled with boot-clad people marching across its surface looking convinced, just like her, that better things lay in front of them.” She is finally getting that sense of control she’s been craving, but will she really swap one extreme life for another?
"The Survivalists" shares an atmosphere and a setting with other recent novels, especially "The Other Black Girl" and "When No One Is Watching." Dread pervades the book and events often take a turn for the worse, but Cauley’s novel genuinely cares for its protagonist, and its dark humor cushions some of the blows. It also vividly renders Brooklyn, with its brunch places, ax-throwing bars, and community gardens.
Cauley’s novel is a great read for those who want to understand the fears of millennials, for millennials who need to laugh at their predicament, and for anyone who remembers what it’s like to be young, hardworking, and going nowhere—to be running as fast as you can without knowing where it is you are going.
Reviewed by Erika Solberg, freelance writer.