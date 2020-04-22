Let's do some thinking – recent figures for Kentucky, in 2017, according to the Kentucky Bureau of Vital Statistics, some 38,000 people died in our state overall.
That is one death for every 117 people (approximately 4,450,000 population). During this time, 724 people died in car crashes. That is 1 death for every 6,171 Kentuckians. As of April 16, there have been approximately 120 deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
That is one death for every 42,400 Kentuckians! Gov. Andy Beshear, where is the proof of a pandemic? This is all a lie.
Let's stop letting these politicians control us with this lie.
Larry Szcapinski
Bowling Green
