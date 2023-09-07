Happy birthday for Sept. 9: Choose what you want by using your intelligence, following your heart and initiating the changes necessary to turn your ideas into something tangible. Let mistakes remind you what not to do and you'll easily sail through any dilemma. Let your discipline and honesty be guides that carry you to perfection and the outcome you deserve. Bold moves are the path to fulfillment. Your numbers are 8, 14, 23, 28, 32, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a break. Spend quality time with someone you love. Don't feel obligated to indulge to keep others happy. Do what feels right. It's up to you to take responsibility for your happiness. An image update will boost your morale. 2 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Limit your intake and spending. Too much of anything will compromise you. Use your intelligence to figure out the best way forward. An opportunity is apparent but will require you to reveal what you have to offer. Don't be shy; show everyone your talents. 4 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't expect anything to run smoothly. Get your facts straight, protect personal information and avoid anyone looking for an argument. Stick close to home and pamper yourself. A new image or look will give you the boost you need and ease stress. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't get angry; get moving. Choose to concentrate on those you love, places you find intriguing and pastimes that lift your spirits. You'll maintain peace of mind and avoid nasty words with someone you are close to emotionally. Choose kindness over criticism. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to the facts. Exaggeration will hurt your pride and reputation if you can't deliver. Focus on detail and finishing what you start. Make personal gain and physical appearance your priorities, and you'll discover what's possible. Romance is favored. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take notes. Accuracy is in your best interest. Knowing the outcome before it happens will give you the confidence to push harder. Don't let anyone take over or mess up what's important to you. Keep your personal feelings to yourself to avoid controversy. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop, consider your options and rethink your direction. Revisit any health conditions or physical concerns, and look for alternative ways to get your body and mind back on track. You are what you eat and the lifestyle you choose to live. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An open mind will lead to positive change. Check out groups, pitch in and help a cause or someone near and dear to you. Change your thinking to fit your interests and the lifestyle you want to adopt or continue to explore. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't rely on others. Handle matters personally in order to sidestep someone pushing you in a direction that is better for them than you. Do things that build strength and ensure better health and a happy lifestyle. Routine and truth matter. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Act on instinct. Follow your inner voice, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Clear a passage by eliminating what no longer works for you or is necessary for your life. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Eliminate restrictions put on you by others. Live life your way and take responsibility for your happiness. It's OK to be different, and it's up to you to let your uniqueness shine through. Invest in yourself and the future you desire. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Saddle up and prepare to take the long ride to a happier future. Stop by the dump and rid yourself of all the dead weight you are carrying, and it will free your mind and bring you closer to the euphoria you long for. 5 stars
Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, loyal and methodical. You are inventive and adaptable.
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don't rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you'll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.