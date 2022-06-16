Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 916; Last week: 1249
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 449 pounds $180; 460-499 pounds $172-$176; 520-548 pounds $166-$175; 580 pounds $179; 659-680 pounds $142-$154; 740 pounds $145; 790 pounds $134; 785 pounds $142; 805 pounds $130; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 495 pounds $140; 515 pounds $154; 585-595 pounds $145-$160; 700 pounds $130; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 225-230 pounds $186.50-$191; 296 pounds $152; 337 pounds $141; 370 pounds $163.50; 448-449 pounds $155-$160; 455-470 pounds $150-$158; 505-548 pounds $141.50-$154.50; 574-581 pounds $132-$144; 604-629 pounds $140; 662-695 pounds $129-$138; 740 pounds $113; 790 pounds $128; 1025-1035 pounds $103-$111; 1060 pounds $104; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 341 pounds $144; 453 pounds $144.50; 552 pounds $127; 645 pounds $110; 750 pounds $105; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 305 pounds $166; 366 pounds $171; 436-439 pounds $171.50-$173.50; 513-520 pounds $147-$158; 573-593 pounds $143-$153; 653-680 pounds $131-$141.50; 745 pounds $127; 751 pounds $122.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 347 pounds $153; 385 pounds $139.50; 448 pounds $152; 456 pounds $143.50; 556-575 pounds $142; 637 pounds $132.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1280-1595 pounds $83-$85 average; 1225-1620 pounds $87-$95.50 high; 1380-1580 pounds $79.50-$81.50 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 990-1340 pounds $82-$89.50 average; 1075-1440 pounds $90.50-$103 high; 980-1450 pounds $72-$81 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 815-1170 pounds $61-$73 average; 855-1155 pounds $74.50-$87.50 high; 825-1030 pounds $50-$59.50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1285-1940 pounds $110.50-$119 average; 1650-1950 pounds $120-$130.50 high; 1065-1840 pounds $95.50-$105.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 790-1160 pounds $500-$1160; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 658 pounds $710; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 920 pounds $735-$875; 2-4 years old 995-1080 pounds $875-$1085; 2-4 years old 920-1497 pounds $625-$1400; 2-8 years old 950-1445 pounds $750-$1185; 2-8 years old 1075-1465 pounds $925-$1160; 5-8 years old 1235-1380 pounds $900-$1085; less than 8 years old 980-1265 pounds $775-$850; less than 8 years old 965-1170 pounds $800-$885; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 940-1080 pounds $1075-$1110; 2-8 years old 1170 pounds $1650; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1325-1690 pounds $1625-$1700; 5-8 years old 1245-1490 pounds $1235-$1650; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1325-1690 pounds $1625-$1700; 5-8 years old 1245-1490 pounds $1235-$1650; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1160 pounds $1010; 2-8 years old 1155-1420 pounds $1085-$1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 900 pounds $850; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1455 pounds $1625.