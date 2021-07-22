Farmers Regional Livestock Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 778; Last week: 722
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 685-688 pounds $125-$133; 748 pounds $115; 828 pounds $110; 860 pounds $124; 993 pounds $114; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 258-295 pounds $92-$99; 349 pounds $94; 470 pounds $96; 588 pounds $91.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1435-1820 pounds $63-$72 average; 1540-1760 pounds $74-$81 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1440 pounds $63-$72 average; 1100-1365 pounds $73-$81 high; 1110-1465 pounds $50-$62 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 735-1060 pounds $53-$62 average;855-1070 pounds $63-$72 high; 715-1225 pounds $42-$52 low; Bulls (1-2), 1485-2145 pounds $94-$104 average; 1725-2145 pounds $106-$117 high; 1090-1935 pounds $84-$90 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 2 head $1725; Approved 8 head $1350-$1475; Medium 8 head $1100-$1225; Common 18 head $775-$1075; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $775; Springer Heifers, Supreme 3 head $1325-$1650; Approved 6 head $1150-$1225; Medium 8 head $875-$1050; Common 14 head $675-$850; Baby Bull Calves, 16 head $10-$100; 1 head $75 ayshire; 3 head $140-$160 beef cross; 4 head $55-$120 crossbred; 2 head $10-$25 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 14 head $30-$110; 1 head $75 ayshire; 5 head $130-$220 beef cross; 2 head $80-$90 crossbred; 2 head $25-$40 jersey.