Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 560; Last week: 629
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 594 pounds $71; 90 pounds $80; 110 pounds $90.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1520-1785 pounds $59-$61 average dressing; 1510-1745 pounds $66-$68 high dressing; Cows (Boner, 80-85 percent lean), 1095-1450 pounds $52-$62 average dressing; 1095-1540 pounds $63-$71 high dressing; 4-1555 pounds $40-$51 low dressing; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 850-1380 pounds $42-$52 average dressing; 955-1070 pounds $54-$58 high dressing; 13 head 785-1055 pounds $31-$39 low dressing; Bulls (1-2), 1400-2150 pounds $83-$90 average dressing; 1725-1850 pounds $92-$95 high dressing; 1655-1740 pounds $76-$81 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows Supreme 1 head $1500; Approved 2 head $1250-$1275; Medium 2 head $875 jersey; Common 6 head $775-$1000; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825; Common 1 head $575; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1350; Approved 3 head $1125-$1225; Medium 5 head $925-$1075; Common 4 head $650-$800; Baby Bull Calves: 58 head $10-$170; 16 head $70-$230 beef cross; 8 head $30-$100 crossbred; 7 head $20-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 6 head $30-$60; 7 head $130-$250 beef cross; 1 head $60 crossbred; 1 head $40 jersey.
