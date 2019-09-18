Mammoth Cave Dairy
Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 605; Last week: 560
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 290 pounds $127; Dairy Steers, 413 pounds $72; Heifers, 345 pounds $114; 495 pounds $101; 565 pounds $109.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1485-1765 pounds $50-$59, average dressing; 1600-1990 pounds $62-$63, high dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent lean), 1094-1485 pounds $50-$60, average dressing; 1180-1380 pounds $61-$64, high dressing; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 810-1085 pounds $40-$48, average dressing; 810-1085 pounds $40-$48, average dressing; 815-1065 pounds, $51-$54, high dressing; 790-1320 pounds $30-$39, low dressing; Bulls (1-2), 1370-2085 pounds $77-$87, average dressing; 1790-1865 pounds $70-$75, low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Common 3 head $900-$1050; Common 1 head $725, Jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $875; Common 7 head $525-$685; Common 6 head $625-$750; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1325; Approved 6 head $1100-$1275; Medium 5 head $825-$1025; Medium 2 head $775-$825 Jersey; Common 5 head $700-$800; Common 2 head $675-$700; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 450 pounds $435 Jersey; Approved 1 head 375 pounds $260; Approved 7 head 400 pounds $360 Jersey; Approved 3 head 650 pounds $575; Medium 1 head 600 pounds $400; Baby Bull Calves: 49 head $5-$70 $22.14; 11 head $140-$210 $173.18 Beef Cross; 7 head $40-$120 $84.29 Crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves: 13 head $5-$50 $25; 11 head $110-$180 $150 Beef Cross; 2 head $20-$70 $45 Crossbred.
