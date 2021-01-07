Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 667; Last reported (Dec. 22): 535
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 325 pounds $85; 415 pounds $81; 535 pounds $79; 1010 pounds $75; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 435 pounds $70; Dairy Steers (Small 4), 438 pounds $68; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 230 pounds $135; Bulls (Small and Medium 1-2), 470 pounds $109.
Slaughter Cattle: 1395-1745 pounds $48-$59 average; 1420-1845 pounds $58-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1440 pounds $46-$56 average; 1140-1435 pounds $57-$68 high; 1100-1385 pounds $37-$45 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 785-1165 pounds $46-$56 average; 1140-1435 pounds $57-$68 high; 1100-1385 pounds $37-$45 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 785-1165 pounds $35-$46 average; 900-1060 pounds $48-$56 high; 770-1135 pounds $27-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 1440-2160 pounds $86-$93 average; 1485-2185 pounds $94-$110 high; 1495-1655 pounds $76-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 4 head $1550-$1775; Approved 2 head $1350-$1375; Medium 3 head $1200; Medium 1 head $875 jersey; Common 11 head $700-$1025; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $800; Springer Heifers, Approved 6 head $1100-$1175; Medium 8 head $875-$1050; Common 16 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 6 head 275 pounds $210; Medium 2 head 150 pounds $90; Medium 2 head 300 pounds $190; Baby Bull Calves, 24 head $5-$100; 3 head $160-$180 beef cross; 6 head 460-$120 crossbred; 8 head $10-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 3 head $10-$60; 4 head $120-$160 beef cross; 2 head $60-$70 crossbred; 1 head $10 jersey.
